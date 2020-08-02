First Citizens Financial Corp Has $283,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 32,123,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,976,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

