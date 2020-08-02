First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 1,711 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 17,706,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

