First Citizens Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

INTC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,569,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,590,264. The stock has a market cap of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

