FirstCoin (FRST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $51.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $150,646.43 and $51.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00034531 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,231.57 or 1.00134934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000764 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00161140 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000857 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

