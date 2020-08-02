Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after buying an additional 478,371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,102,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after buying an additional 556,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,468,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,375,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. 2,797,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,292. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.