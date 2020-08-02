Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after acquiring an additional 363,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 1,803,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.