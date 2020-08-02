Gables Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in AT&T by 57.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,694,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

