Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 1.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 203.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Square by 66.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,927,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 767,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.85. 8,606,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,616,357. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.11 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Argus lifted their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point cut Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,357 shares of company stock worth $2,827,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

