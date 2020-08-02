Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,609,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

NYSE:CMG traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,918. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,080.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $899.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.21, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total value of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,296,119.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

