Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,025 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 115,394,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,829,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

