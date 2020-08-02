Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 3.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

