Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,989,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,851. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.