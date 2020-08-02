Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $54,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.53. 2,150,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,796. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.74 and a 200 day moving average of $306.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.