Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,925,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,494. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

