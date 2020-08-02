Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,048 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

CVX stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,120,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

