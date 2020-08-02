Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 28.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.70. 1,924,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $166.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

