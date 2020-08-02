Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 130,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

