Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,558,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.