Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,500 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 91.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $772,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $462,000.

NYSEARCA DXD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. 3,665,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,727. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

