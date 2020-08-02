Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,650 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,630,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $96,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,528 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,784,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,398. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.37.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

