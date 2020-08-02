Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 409,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 209,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

