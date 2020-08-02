Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,612. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWPH traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. 220,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,395. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 1.94.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.