Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 280,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PEP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,457. The company has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average is $133.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

