Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

