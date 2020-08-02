Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 106.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $69.53. 20,558,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.