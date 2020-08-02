Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.53. 20,558,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 32.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

