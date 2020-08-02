Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues Earnings Results

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-7.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.25-7.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.53. 20,558,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

