Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:GLGI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 92,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Greystone Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

In other news, Director Larry J. Lebarre sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $69,300.00.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

