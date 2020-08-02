Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,984,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,480. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

