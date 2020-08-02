HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. 3,195,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.03. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

