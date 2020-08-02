HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

HDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. 629,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

