Head to Head Analysis: Apache (NYSE:APA) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (NYSE:TPAC)

Apache (NYSE:APA) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apache and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.41 billion 0.90 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apache and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 1 11 7 0 2.32 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apache currently has a consensus target price of $16.06, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%.

Risk and Volatility

Apache has a beta of 4.65, suggesting that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 315% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache -131.89% -1.72% -0.47% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apache beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of 581 million barrels of crude oil, 234 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

