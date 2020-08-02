Head to Head Analysis: Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Myokardia and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myokardia 0 1 10 0 2.91 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 8 0 2.80

Myokardia presently has a consensus target price of $130.22, indicating a potential upside of 44.48%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.95%. Given Myokardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Myokardia is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Myokardia and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myokardia N/A -51.01% -45.43% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 6.86% 2.61% 2.08%

Volatility & Risk

Myokardia has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myokardia and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myokardia $33.56 million 125.37 -$276.21 million ($4.38) -20.58 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $168.80 million 25.97 $67.97 million $0.69 62.42

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Myokardia. Myokardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Myokardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Myokardia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM. The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that is designed to restore normal cardiac muscle contractility in the diseased dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) heart. Its preclinical programs include MYK-224, a HCM-targeting candidate that is designed to reduce excess cardiac contractility and enhance diastolic function; LUS-1, which is used to counteract a muscle abnormality that results in impaired relaxation of the left ventricle; and ACT-1 targeting genetic DCM due to sarcomeric mutations and impaired calcium regulation. The company has a collaboration with 23andMe, Inc., a consumer genetics and research company. Myokardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. It is also involved in the development of ARO-HBV, a third-generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; AMG 890 to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating undisclosed genetically-validated cardiovascular target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Amgen, Inc.; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

