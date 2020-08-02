Head to Head Survey: Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) vs. PaySign (OTCMKTS:PAYS)

Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A PaySign 21.39% 46.30% 14.83%

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PaySign $34.67 million 13.30 $7.45 million $0.14 66.71

PaySign has higher revenue and earnings than Prism Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prism Technologies Group and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 1 3 0 2.75

PaySign has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of PaySign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PaySign beats Prism Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

