Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HGV stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 799,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

