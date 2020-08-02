Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $69.78. 2,584,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
