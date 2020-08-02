Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised Hologic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,671. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

