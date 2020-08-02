Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 967,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

