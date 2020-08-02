Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lessened by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

HON traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $149.37. 4,061,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.