Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.50-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.09 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $47.72 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -530.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

