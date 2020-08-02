Hydro Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $137,079.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and DDEX. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $137,079.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bgogo, OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

