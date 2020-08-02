IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.54. IDACORP also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.45-4.65 EPS.

Shares of IDA opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.