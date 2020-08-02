Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of INFI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 997,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 537.48% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
