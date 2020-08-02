Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 997,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 537.48% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.21% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

