Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 176 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,737,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 52.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.16.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.27. 2,346,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

