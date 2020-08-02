Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,462 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silversage Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Silversage Advisors now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.93. 2,954,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

