Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 9,382 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 57,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 2,646,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

