Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $508,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $177.26. 76,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,133. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $177.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

