Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $190.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,998. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

