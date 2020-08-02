Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 2,527 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

VFH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,659. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

