Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. 7,368,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $254,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

